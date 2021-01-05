CPD Weekly Report 01-05-21

From the Chelsea Police Department

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Incident #: 20-2731

Location: Sycamore Dr. X Chestnut Dr.

Date: December 30, 2020

Time: 11:03 pm

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol officers were dispatched to the area of Sycamore Dr. X Chestnut Dr. for the report of a loud argument that could be heard by two separate callers somewhere in the area. The location of the argument was determined to be in the 40 block of Chestnut Drive.

Upon arrival, the officers made contact with the residents at the house and spoke with the male and female subjects who were engaged in the dispute. After speaking with the parties involved it was determined that there was enough probable cause to believe that there had been a Domestic Assault that had occurred. A 37-Year-old Chelsea man was placed under arrest and was processed at the Chelsea Police Department and subsequently transported to the Washtenaw County Jail where he would be held pending review by the Prosecutor. A charge of Domestic Assault was authorized by the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office and the subject was arraigned on the charge.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Incident #: 20-2725

Location: 1600 block of Commerce Park Drive

Date: December 30, 2020

Time: 4:42 pm

INFORMATION: While at the Chelsea Police Department and an officer was assigned a credit card fraud related to an internet transaction. The victim stated that he had received an email from Wal-Mart stating that his package had been delivered to an address in the 1600 block of Commerce Park Drive in Chelsea.

The victim was confused by this because he had not placed any recent orders to Wal-Mart and he does not live anywhere in the Chelsea area. The victim stated that he verified the transaction was seemingly made with one of his credit cards without his knowledge. The victim called the location the package had been sent to and confirmed with them that they had in fact received a package earlier in the day addressed to him and it was sitting at the front desk awaiting his arrival.

The victim at this point contacted the Chelsea Police Department to report the incident. The officer went to the location and retrieved the package and advised the staff member to notify the Chelsea Police Department if anyone attempted to claim the package. At the time of the report, there was no suspect information available.