Chelsea's Chase Kemp picks Kellogg for all of the right reasons

Chelsea student-athlete Chase Kemp saw something special for him in Kellogg Community College.

A mix of good baseball and academics drew him to the school in Battle Creek.

“They have a really tough baseball program with an outstanding physical therapy school,” Kemp said of committing to play at Kellogg. “I wanted a JUCO (junior college) that I could develop, get stronger and learn from my coaches while getting a great education.”

In addition to being a standout on the Chelsea High School baseball team, Kemp also played baseball with the club team the Michigan Blue Jays. He also plays football for Chelsea. He was All-SEC White and All-Region defensive back this season.

Making the pick to go to Kellogg wasn’t an easy one for him, but it’s one he feels sure and excited about.

“It was a tough choice because I had a lot of really great schools recruiting me, but after visiting Kellogg I just knew that it was a good fit for me,” he said. “I like the size of the school and what they have to offer academically. I like the coaches and I respect that they are a well known JUCO baseball success that will push me to my full potential. Coach Laskovy has been there a long time with a lot of knowledge and experience with getting guys to the next level.”

Signing to play in college is a big moment for any athlete, and Kemp knows that. He said there are some important people who have helped him along the way.

“I am especially thankful for the support of my family,” he said. “They have always been my biggest fans. I have been lucky to have the best Chelsea coaches, teammates and travel ball coaches. I can't name them all because there are so many that helped guide me along the way. Special thanks to Coach Taylor for all his help and Chelsea's strength and conditioning program.”

As a senior at CHS, it’s been a very different past year or so for him and the other students and student-athletes.

Kemp was disappointed that COVID took away his junior baseball season, but he was grateful to safely play 35 games of summer travel ball with the Michigan Blue Jays again and then fall ball on the weekends with the DBacks Elite, who he will also play with this summer.

His football season wasn’t even over as of the writing of this story. Like baseball, football in Chelsea has meant a lot to him.

“I have played Chelsea football through middle and high school and I love it,” he said. “Chelsea football is a special brotherhood. It has taught me a lot. We've had a pretty successful season so far. We won a District Championship and we are looking to go further in our playoff run.”

Looking ahead to the spring, he said he’s excited to play his senior season at Chelsea with his friends and coaches.

“I will look back at my time at Chelsea High School remembering my friends, teammates, teachers and coaches that helped me grow into a better person and prepare me for what comes next,” said Kemp.

photo by Ryan Mullins