Watch the College Football National Championship Live on The Big Screen at Saline Emagine Theatre

WHAT: The University of Michigan Wolverines will be facing the University of Washington Huskies in Houston, Texas during the College Football Playoff National Championship game on Monday, January 8, 2024. The college football game will kick off at 7:30 EST. and will be broadcast live on the BIG screen at select Emagine locations in Michigan and Indiana.

The number 1 ranked Michigan Wolverines, champions of the Rose Bowl and Number 2 ranked Washington Huskies, champions of the Sugar Bowl, will face each other in the College Football Playoff game presented by AT&T.

Participating Emagine Theaters will be offering game day concession specials including:

Wolverine Bite: Corazo Blanco, Blue Curacao, Lime Juice, Simple Syrup, and Lemonade

Husky Hooch: Wheatley Vodka, Crème de Violette, Lime Juice, Simple Syrup, and Lemonade

$6 Light Draft Beers

Smashbox Combo: Chicken Tenders, Cheese Curds, Chicken Bacon Jalapeno Quesadillas

Touchdown Combo: Classic Pizza, Classic Nachos, Pretzel Bites

This is an all-ages event with tickets being $20 per person.

WHEN: Monday, January 8, 2024, 7:30pm EST Kickoff

COST: $20.00 per person

Tickets are on sale Tuesday, January 2 at 5:00pm and can be purchased online at Emagine-Entertainment.com, through the Emagine app, or at participating theatre box offices.

WHERE: Emagine Saline, 1335 E Michigan Ave, Saline, 48176