Chelsea Girls Hold Off Williamston

The Chelsea girls' basketball team overcame a cold shooting night and held on to take down Williamston 38-35 Wednesday.

The Bulldogs struggled from outside all night, hitting just one three-pointer in the game but it came at the right time as Chelsea held off the Hornets for the win.

Both teams were cold from the start, but Williamston closed out the quarter with a pair of three-pointers to take a 10-6 lead after one period.

Leila Wells took over and scored the first seven points in the second to put the Bulldogs on top, but Williamston would hit another triple just before the half to tie the game at 19.

Braiden Scheffler sparked the Bulldogs with a pair of baskets early in the third to put Chelsea back on top, but again the Hornets responded before and and-one by Aleeah Wells put the Bulldogs up 33-32 heading into the final period.

Both teams went cold in the fourth and the score stayed 33-32 with a six minute scoring drought.

Scheffler then came though with the biggest shot of the night when she hit s triple from the corner for the only three-pointer for Chelsea in the game for a 36-32 lead with just under two minutes left in the game.

Williamston connected for another three-pointer to cut the lead to 36-35, but Avery Lay sank a pair of free throws to make it 38-35 with 21.8 seconds left.

The Hornets had one last chance, but Grace Ratliff came up with a steal in the final seconds and the Bulldogs were able to run out the clock and hold on for the win.

Lay led the Bulldogs with 11 points, while Leila Wells finished with nine.

Scheffler chipped in with seven points, including the huge triple in the final two minutes for the Bulldogs.

Aleeah Wells added seven points and Caroline Knight four.

The Bulldogs improved to 6-2 overall and return to the court at home when they host an undefeated Jackson Northwest team at 7:00.

Photos by Mike Williamson