House fire damages Chelsea area home

A house fire on January 7 in Lima Township led to the people inside using a window to get out safely while the home sustained significant damage.

The Chelsea Area Fire Authority was dispatched to the home on Trinkle Road, between Fletcher and Lima Center roads, around 11:30 a.m. that morning on the report of a fire.

CAFA Lt. Colt White said no one was injured in the fire. There were two occupants inside the home at the time of the fire.

“They had to evacuate out of a bedroom window to make it to safety,” White said through email on Jan. 7.

“There was significant damage to the house but with it being a single story ranch, the smoke damage was very devastating,” according to White.

Overall, the response by CAFA went very well with the department receiving mutual aid from the Dexter Area Fire Department as well as the fire departments from Scio Township, Ann Arbor City, Grass Lake, Manchester and Pittsfield Township.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.