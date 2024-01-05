Chelsea Overcomes Slow Start to Down Williamston

The Chelsea basketball team overcame a sluggish start in the first quarter to defeat Williamston 64-57 Wednesday night.

The Bulldogs started from the opening tip and trailed Williamston 10-5 after one quarter.

The Hornets started the second with back to back triples to force a Bulldogs timeout with a 16-7 lead and it would reach double digits at 21-11 before Chelsea would start to warm up.

Jake Stephens and Joey Cabana would spark a 9-2 run to cut the lead to 23-20 and force a Hornets timeout.

Williamston righted the ship, but triples by Stephens and Cabana kept the Bulldogs close and the Hornets led 35-30 at the half.

Chelsea came out scorching in the second half with a 14-6 run with Cabana scoring the first nine points for the Bulldogs and taking a 44-40 lead.

Stephens went on a nine point streak of his own and Drew Blanton hit a floater to give the Bulldogs a 50-45 lead after three.

The Chelsea lead grew to double digits in the fourth 60-50, but the Hornets were not done and went on a 7-0 run to cut the lead to 60-57 with 1:13 left.

Stephens would hit a pair of free throws to make it 62-57 and Cabana sealed the win with two more free throws for the 64-57 final.

Cabana and Stephens each had big night with both scoring 28.

Blanton chipped in with six points and Zach McIntosh two for the Bulldogs.

Chelsea improved to 4-3 overall on the season and will hit the road again Friday night when they travel to D1 seventh-ranked U of D Jesuit.

Photos by Mike Williamson



