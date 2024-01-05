Local college students making the grade

It’s about halfway through the school year and local college students are having academic success inside the classroom.

Here are a few to highlight:

Trevor Ramsey of Chelsea made the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Dean's List for the 2023 fall semester. UW-Whitewater said students on this list have demonstrated their academic abilities by receiving a grade point average of 3.4 or above in a single semester.

"Making the Dean's List is a tremendous honor. It is recognition of our students' hard work and commitment to success," said John Chenoweth, who serves as UW-Whitewater's provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs. "We are proud of our students and hope to see their names on the list again. Congratulations to all who were recognized!"

Anna Blyler of Dexter was named to the Fall 2023 President's List at Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU). The fall terms run from September to December. To make this list, SNHU said students must be full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.

Emma Frederiksen, Chelsea Paddock and Indigo Philippe, all from Chelsea, earned Dean's List honors in Fall 2023 from Kalamazoo College. They were recognized for earning a grade point average of 3.5 or better.