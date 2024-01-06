Chelsea Pulls Away to Hand Northwest First Loss

The Chelsea girls’ basketball team broke open a tie game with a big fourth quarter to take down Jackson Northwest 57-47 to hand the Mounties their first loss of the season Friday night.

The Bulldogs started quickly, taking a 9-4 lead, but the Mounties closed out the first with a 12-2 run to take a 16-11 lead after one period.

Chelsea answered with a 10-3 run to start the second and took a 21-19 lead, but Northwest would hold a 27-26 lead at the break.

The Mounties pushed their lead to 34-29 to start the second, but the Bulldogs rallied and an Aleeah Well triple tied the game at 36. Chelsea led 39-36, but a Northwest triple at the buzzer tied the game at 39 after three quarters.

An Avery Lay basket put the Bulldogs up 41-39 and they would go on an 8-0 lead to push the lead to 47-39.

The lead would reach double-digits 52-42 with a Ella Day tiple and Northwest would get no closer than nine points the rest of the way.

Lay led the Bulldogs with 21 points, including 13 in the second half to lead the Bulldogs surge.

Leila Wells scored 13 in the first half to keep the Bulldogs close and finished with 19 points. Braiden Scheffler chipped in with nine points, while Day added five points in the fourth quarter to help the Bulldogs pull away, while Aleeah Wells finished with three points.

Chelsea improved to 7-2 on the season and hosts Tecumseh in a key SEC White matchup Friday night at 5:30 PM.