Chelsea’s Late Rally Not Enough Against U of D Jesuit

A huge fourth quarter rally was not enough as the Chelsea basketball team fell to D1 sixth-ranked U of D Jesuit 87-78 Friday night.

Jesuit was the third D1 state ranked team that Chelsea has played in its last four games and the Bulldogs have come up on the short end of all three that have been battles to the end.

The loss dropped the Bulldogs to 4-4 on the season and the schedule doesn’t get any easier as the Bulldogs take on another state-ranked team in undefeated Ann Arbor Huron this week.

The Cubs took control of the game early with a 20-13 lead after one quarter and would push its lead to as much as 24 points heading into the fourth quarter with a 65-46 lead, but the Bulldogs did not give up.

A huge fourth quarter rally saw the Bulldogs score 32 in the period and cut the Cubs lead to five 83-78 in the final 30 seconds, but a pair of free throws after a technical and a dunk at the buzzer season the win for Jesuit.

Drew Blanton scored a career high of 28 points for the Bulldogs.

Jake Stephens also scored 28 for Chelsea while Joey Cabana scored 20.