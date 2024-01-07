Washtenaw United Rolls Past Sacred Heart

The Washtenaw United girls’ hockey team returned from the holiday break in strong fashion with a 7-0 shutout of Sacred Heart Saturday.

United dominated from the start with Cecilia Henriksen and Sydney Clark scoring first period goals.

Daphne Grant scored her team high seventh goal of the season in the second and Raegan Kopitsch also found the net for a 4-0 lead after two.

Kopitsch tallied her second goal of the night to make it 5-0 midway through the third and Clark scored her second of the game for a 6-0 lead.

Addison Lyon scored her first goal of the season to wrap up the scoring for United.

Henriksen added two assists, while Isabella Mack, Kaysi Hohner, Madelynne Conrad, Abigail Schroeder, Brynn Gordon, Julianna Marini, and Sam Wawzysko had one assist each.

Trista Schroeder-Tracy earned the shutout in net to help Washtenaw improve to 4-1 on the season.