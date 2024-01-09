CPD Weekly Report 01-09-24

From Chelsea PD

Incident #: 24-32

Location: 700 block of S. Main St.

Date: January 2, 2024

Time: 9:25 pm

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, officers responded to the 700 block of S. Main Street for the report of an assault and battery complaint. Upon arrival, the officers met with the complainant, who stated that the suspect, identified as an 80-year-old man, had become upset and during an altercation, the suspect punched the complainant on the side of her face with a closed fist. At the time of the report contact was not able to be made with the suspect. The case remains open pending further investigation and review by the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office to determine what, if any, charges may be authorized.