Dexter High School Dance Team Triumphs Despite Loss of Co-Captain

On a weekend showcasing young athletes' resilience and determination, the Dexter High School Dance Team (DHSDT) made an impressive mark at the Universal Dance Association (UDA) regional Chicagoland Dance Challenge in Rosemont, IL.

Competing against 11 formidable teams from Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, and Nebraska in the Medium Varsity category, DHSDT demonstrated that teamwork and dedication could overcome even the most unexpected hurdles.

Despite facing a significant obstacle with the absence of co-captain Ruby Boynton, sidelined due to an injury since December, the team demonstrated remarkable adaptability. Team members devoted their holiday break to fine-tuning their routines, which paid off spectacularly as they performed their three routines – jazz, pom, and game day.

Their efforts culminated in a stunning victory, with DHSDT being crowned the regional Medium Varsity Game Day champions. Their performances in the pom and jazz categories also garnered attention, securing 8th and 9th places, respectively.

Looking ahead, the team isn't resting on its laurels. They are already back in practice, gearing up for the junior dance clinic performance at the upcoming varsity basketball game this Friday. Furthermore, they are setting their sights on the next challenge, the Southern Michigan Dance Challenge in Northville on January 20.

Photos by Morgan Dubey