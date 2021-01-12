Road Commission Resumes Public Chat Sessions

By Doug Marrin

Last year, the Washtenaw County Road Commission inaugurated “Chat with the Road Commission” events to give the general public a chance for some informal conversations with the WCRC leadership.

COVID sidelined the event but the sessions are being relaunched beginning this Wednesday, January 13, 2021.

Every Wednesday beginning at noon, the public is invited to virtually drop-in via Zoom for a chat and/or to listen what others have on their mind regarding the county roads. The session lasts for one hour.

Link to join the meeting is https://www.wcroads.org/come-chat-with-us-on-zoom/

Participants can also join via their touch-tone phones using the number listed on the flyer.

“Chat with the Road Commission” is in addition to other channels for the public to voice their thoughts. Other opportunities include speaking during public comment at the monthly board meetings, calling the Commission at its mainline of 734 761 1500, sending them an email at wcrc@wcroads.org, and out to social media (Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn).

The WCRC lobby remains open by appointment only.