CPD Weekly Report 01-12-21

From Chelsea Police Dept

Incident #: 21-50

Location: 1000 block of S. Main Street

Date: January 8, 2021

Time: 1:20 pm

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol an officer was dispatched to the 1000 block of South Main Street for the report of a malicious destruction of property complaint. Upon arrival, the officer met with the complainant who stated that he owns multiple clothing donation bins that are placed throughout area businesses. The complainant stated that as he was visiting each location to retrieve the donated items, he observed that one of his donation bins had been damaged and the lock on it had been tampered with and damaged and an area of the box had been pried at and damaged. The complainant stated that the box was dropped off on December 29, 2020, at around noon and the box was in good working condition at that time. The damage was discovered on January 8, 2021, at around 12:00 or 1:00 pm.

Incident #: 21-25

Location: 200 block of Park Street

Date: January 5, 2021

Time: 11:53 am

INFORMATION: While at the station an officer was assigned a telephone complaint regarding a larceny of a catalytic converter stolen from a vehicle. The complainant stated that sometime between January 2nd and January 3rd an unknown suspect(s) had cut the catalytic converter off of her vehicle while it was parked in the parking lot. The complainant stated that when she got into the vehicle on Sunday, January 3rd, and started the vehicle up the vehicle sounded a lot louder than normal. The complainant was unsure what the problem was at the time and drove it to a nearby mechanic. The mechanic called the complainant after looking at the vehicle and advised her that the catalytic converter had been cut off of the vehicle. At the time of the report, there was no suspect information available to report.