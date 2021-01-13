From the Small Business Association of Michigan

With a second round of Paycheck Protection Program loans officially on its way – this renewed PPP2 program is part of a $900 billion pandemic relief provision signed into law by President Trump on Dec. 27 – businesses and organizations are eager to know if, when, and how this assistance could help their operations.

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced that it plans to begin a tiered opening for round 2 of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) the week of Jan. 11.

Paycheck Protection Program First and Second Draw Borrower Application form can be found on te SBAM website at https://www.sbam.org/

Starting Monday, Jan. 11, only certain types of community financial institutions will be able to make first-draw PPP loans, and on Wednesday, they will be allowed to make second-draw PPP loans. The full PPP will then open up to all participating lenders “shortly thereafter” according to a statement from SBA. This delay is the result of language in the Economic Aid Act which set aside funds for the smallest and hardest-hit small businesses.

SBA, in another guidance document that was just released, outlines the steps it is taking to effectively implement the legislation by, among other items: “Accept PPP loan applications only from community financial institutions for at least the first two days when the PPP loan portal re-opens.” The exact date for a full opening of the PPP has not yet been published.

Two final interim rules were published late Wednesday evening, Jan. 6, 2021, outlining the process for applying under the 2nd round of the PPP. These documents can also be found on the SBAM website as well as “Guidance on Accessing Capital for Minority, Underserved, Veteran and Women-Owned Business Concerns.”

This article was originally published at https://www.sbam.org/paycheck-protection-program-round-2-interim-rules/