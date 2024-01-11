Chelsea Human Rights Commission Announces MLK Celebration Events Lineup

The Chelsea community will celebrate the work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with several events recognizing Dr. King’s dedication to respect, diversity and service. While some may consider the holiday a day off of work or school, it was designated by Congress as a “Day On” where Americans are encouraged to engage in acts of service in their communities. A number of Chelsea’s organizations have answered this call by creating activities that foster education, discussion, and action.

The Chelsea Human Rights Commission is pleased to announce this year’s events lineup.

Monday, Jan. 15 – MLK Celebration Kick Off. Speakers include Mayor Jane Pacheco, City Manager Marty Colburn and Rep. Debbie Dingell. Participants are asked to bring their favorite quotes from Dr. King to be included in an activity. A short video of Dr. King will be shown. Sponsored by One World One Family of Chelsea. City Council Chambers. 5:30 -6:30 pm.

Monday, Jan 15 – FREE yoga classes.

Breathe Yoga Chelsea is offering a day of free yoga classes on Monday, January 15th. Classes will include special themes of connection and peace. Cash donations will be accepted at the studio and go to Faith in Action. Space is limited, registration required. https://fb.me/e/47sA0qlj4

Monday, Jan. 15 – A Time of Service. Participants will serve a meal at Interfaith Shelter in Jackson Mich. Community members are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items or other contributions for the shelter to the kick-off event. Organized by First Methodist Church of Chelsea. To schedule your own service activities: https://www.interfaithshelter.com/volunteer

Monday, Jan. 15 – Movie: “Detroit 67: Looking Back to Move Forward.” Join us to better understand the historical and social context surrounding the summer of ‘67, and find out about the extensive community engagement project, Detroit 67, developed to address this important moment in Michigan history. Presented with Chelsea District Library. No registration required Chelsea District Library McKune Room. 6:30 pm.

Tuesday, Jan 16 – Panel Discussion on Affordable Housing in Western Washtenaw - a panel discussion on housing inequity and how to encourage affordable housing in western Washtenaw County. Panelists include representatives from Washtenaw County, Faith in Action, Avalon Housing and Sen. Debbie Dingell’s office. Presented by Chelsea’s Human Rights Commission. No registration necessary. Chelsea City Council Chambers. 7:00 – 8:30 pm

Ongoing through January - Chain of Dreams. Help create paper chain links made up of “dreams” submitted by community members. Individuals are asked to submit thoughts inspired by Dr. King’s famous “I Have a Dream” speech on or before January 19th. The paper chains will be displayed on WAVE buses throughout January. https://ridethewavebus.org