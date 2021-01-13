Tragedy In York Township

Tragedy came to the 3000 block of Judd Road, in York Township, Monday evening.

York Township Supervisor Chuck Tellas informed the Board of Trustees, Monday evening, that deputies from the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office were called to a suicidal man who was armed.

The tragedy came about after some sort of family dispute, according to a member of the York Township Board.

Deputies approached the home cautiously, according to Derrick Jackson, Director of Community Engagement at the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office.

“We attempted to establish contact, but were unable to do so. Neighbors would have seen a very large Sheriff’s Office presence at the scene, due to the nature of the call,” Jackson told the Sun Times News, via email.

The stand off lasted into the small hours of Tuesday morning.

“Unfortunately, the person did take his own life,” Jackson added. “No one else was at the home at the time and no one else was injured.”

The name of the victim was not released.