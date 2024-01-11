Heydlauff’s Appliances Hosting Chef Series #5

Chef Series #5 will take place on Saturday, January 20 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm, in Heydlauff’s Appliances New Living Showroom. The Chef Series features local chefs on the 3rd Saturday of each month.

Chef Series #5 will feature Jacob Osburn, owner of Kitchen Little LLC. Space is limited, contact sales@heydlauffs.com, or call 734-475-1221.

Chef Jake Osburn has developed his passion and talent for preparing visually stunning and delectable dishes from the time he began helping his mother in the kitchen as a young man. After receiving his culinary education at Sullivan University in Louisville, Kentucky, Chef Jake amassed a wealth of experience in the food and hospitality industry including a bean-to-bar chocolatier in Asheville, North Carolina; a sous chef in the Great Smoky Mountains in Waynesville, an innkeeper and event manager in Ann Arbor, Michigan; and as director of Michigan ProStart, a career and technical education program for high school students funded by the Michigan Hospitality Foundation.

Jake & Marty. Courtesy of Jacob Osburn, Kitchen Little

In December 2020, Chef Jake founded Kitchen Little, LLC, a private chef services and wholesale food production company based out of the kitchen at Agricole Farm Stop in Chelsea, Michigan.

Join Chef Jake for a hands-on, collaborative preparation of the famous dish ratatouille at the Heydlauff’s Chef Series on January 20, 2024, from 11-1 pm.

To learn more visit Kitchen Little’s Facebook Page, https://www.facebook.com/KITCHENLITTLELLC/,

Mark your calendars for the third Saturday of every month 11am - 1pm. February 17 Chef Emily, Chelsea Alehouse will be featured.

For more information about Heydlauff's Appliances

and the upcoming Chef Series, please contact sales@heydlauffs.com, or call 734-475-1221.