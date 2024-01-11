Ann Arbor's Culinary Showcase Returns for Restaurant Week, Jan 21-26

Ann Arbor gears up for a week-long celebration of taste and tradition with the much-anticipated return of Restaurant Week, running from January 21 to January 26, 2024. Coinciding with the kickoff of Ann Arbor’s bicentennial festivities, the event promises to showcase the area’s vibrant food scene.

Restaurant Week 2024, presented by the Main Street Area Association and sponsored by local organizations, including the Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association and Falcon Insurance Agency of Michigan, is set to feature over 30 participating restaurants. These establishments have prepared an array of unique offerings to cater to a wide range of tastes and budgets.

Culinary enthusiasts can look forward to indulging in various cuisines, reflecting the city's multicultural fabric. Additionally, the week includes a "Menu for 2" option, perfect for those planning a special night out.

It is a great week for those curious not only to try new foods but also to immerse themselves deeper in culinary learning and interaction. Attendees can gain insights into the culinary process through virtual cooking demonstrations led by local chefs.

So, consider yourself invited to explore new flavors, revisit favorite eateries, and begin the bicentennial year through the universal language of food.

Plan by first visiting https://www.annarborrestaurantweek.com/

to see what’s being offered.