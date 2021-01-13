Trump Impeached, Again

Donald John Trump became the first President in the History of the United States of America to be impeached not once, but twice, on Wednesday.

Ten Republicans joined the Democrats in removing the President. The five page resolution reasoned Trump had committed high crimes and misdemeanors "by inciting violence against the Government in the United States" on January 6 of this year.

The momentum to impeach Trump gained a significant amount of steam when the third most powerful Republican in the House, Rep. Liz Cheney (R - Wyoming) announced that she would vote to impeach. According to Politico, she was joined by two Michigan Republicans - Fred Upton from the Sixth Michigan District and Peter Meijer from Michigan's Third District.

Vice-President Mike Pence does not have the power to change the results of the election when Congress certifies the results, as a formality. But while that was happening during a joint session of Congress on January 6, Trump held a rally at the Ellipse - a large park in between the White House and Washington Monument, in the nation's capitol.

It was at that rally that Trump was joined by his son, Donald Trump Jr.; his attorney, Rudy Giuliani, and others, for an hours long rally. The rally included a part where Trump encouraged his followers to follow him down Constitution Avenue to the Capitol, to show their support for his continuation in office, despite loosing both the popular and electoral vote in the election last November.

Trump did not go to the Capitol, but thousands of people waving Trump flags and American flags did. While many protestors remained outside and peaceful, others did break in. Five people, including a Capitol Hill Police Officer, were killed in the resulting ransacking of the seat of the Legislative branch, leading Congress to be taken to a secure location. The joint session resumed their seats later that night and certified the election anyway.

After the 239-197 vote in favor of his removal, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R - Kentucky) released a press release, saying that the Senate will consider this matter during its next regular meeting. But given the fact that there are only seven days left in Trump's term, the Senate will not consider the articles until after Biden has been sworn in.

"Given the rules, procedures and Senate precedents that govern presidential impeachment trails, there is simply no chance that a fair or serious trial could conclude before President-Elect Biden is sworn in next week," the press release said.

McConnell will no longer be the Senate Majority Leader when that happens. Both seats in the Georgia Special Election were lost to the Democrats in the time leading up to, and during the riot, which the Justice Department is investigating hundreds of cases on.

According to CNN, his replacement, the current Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D - New York), said that a trial could begin “immediately.”

Trump did release a video while the riots were going on, on January 6, urging his supporters to go home; while also reiterating his message that the election was rigged. The Justice Department warned that it was preparing against threats against all state capitols, and the United States Capitol, again today.

The White House released a statement before the vote, saying “In light of reports of more demonstrations, I urge that there must be no violence, no lawbreaking and no vandalism of any kind. That is not what I stand for, and it is not what America stands for.” Image Credit: pixaby.com