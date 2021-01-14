Chelsea One World One Family and the Chelsea Human Rights Commission Announce the 2021 Chelsea MLK Jr Day Commemoration

From Joanne Ladio, Board President, One World One Family, and Susan Morrel-Samuels, Chair, Chelsea Human Rights Commission

Dr. King dedicated his life to racial justice, peace, and economic opportunity for all. He spoke forcefully and eloquently against the discrimination faced by people of color in this country. He was not universally praised in his lifetime; he was often greeted with violence and hate.

Given the events of this last year when racism in this country has been a consistent topic and important issue, the Chelsea commemoration of Dr. King assumes new importance and relevance.

Beginning Monday January 18, this year’s events will be the 20th straight year that Chelsea has honored the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King. Jr. This year, the Chelsea Human Rights Commission is a co-sponsor.

COMMUNITY DISCUSSION: Two-part event under the theme “Where Do We Go From Here” First, all area residents are encouraged to attend the Keynote Lecture of the UM MLK Symposium. This will be online at 10am. This year’s symposium features two speakers, Gloria House, poet, essayist, educator and human rights activist, and Malik Yakini, co-founder and Executive Director of the Detroit Black Community Food Security Network (DBCFSN). Additional information about the speakers and resources for adults and youth are on the One World One Family MLK Jr. Day web page.

Second, all area residents are invited to attend a follow-up Chelsea community zoom discussion that evening at 7pm to continue the theme. The hour-long format will include a short, facilitated summary of the keynote lecture and multiple, small, moderated breakout sessions using questions based on the theme. Breakout discussion groups will include groups specifically designed to be for, and moderated by, students (grades 8-12).

COMMUNITY DAYS OF SERVICE/SOCIAL ACTION CHALLENGE: Dozens of local organizations have joined together to provide opportunities for individuals, families, and teams to do good in our community. From January 15 through January 25, 2021 there will be a BINGO themed Community Service/Social Action Challenge available online. All types of fun, socially distanced activities including specific donation and social action ideas are listed with details and resources online. Download a challenge card at owof.org/mlkjrday2021.html and step up to play during the 10-day challenge period. Residents are encouraged to post selfies with their completed cards on the One World One Family Facebook page and earn special prizes.