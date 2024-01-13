Saline Makes Appointments to 2024 Boards and Commissions
On Monday, January 8, 2024, during its first meeting of the year, the Saline City Council appointed staff, council, and citizen representatives to serve its various positions, boards, and committees.
Larry Sirls, Saline’s Director of Public Works, was officially appointed Street Administrator. As is any incorporated city or village that receives funds from the Michigan Department of Transportation, Saline is required to name a Street Administrator to serve as an official contact for MDOT and be responsible for coordinating “street improvements, maintenance, and traffic operations work, and the development, construction, or repair of off-street parking facilities and construction or repair of street lighting.”
Police Chief Marlene Radzik was appointed as the city’s Traffic Engineer and Deputy Treasurer. According to the council’s agenda, the sole purpose of the Deputy Treasurer’s role is for the collection of parking violation fines.
Current City Council member Janet Dillon was re-appointed as Mayor Pro-Tem for 2024, while City Council member Jack Ceo was appointed as Presiding Officer and would serve in the event the Mayor and Mayor Pro-Tem were unavailable.
The balance of the appointments made during the council meeting was that of council members, staff, and citizens to Saline’s multiple boards and commissions. The full slate of appointments is:
Arts & Culture Committee
Diana Morning–Citizen Representative
Bret Pollington–Citizen Representative
Karie Waarala–Citizen Representative
Elizabeth Williams–Citizen Representative
Chuck Lesch–City Council Representative
Sarah Massey–City Staff Representative
Business Development Association
Dean B. Girbach–City Council Representative
Kathy Corfman–City Staff Representative
Cemetery Board
Mary Hess–Citizen Representative
Robert Lane–Citizen Representative
Heidi McClelland–Citizen Representative
James Roth–Citizen Representative
Jack Ceo–City Council Representative
Chris Benedict–City Staff Representative
Civil Rights Commission
Terri Royal–City Staff Liaison
Code Review Committee
Jack Ceo–City Council Representative
Ben Harrington–City Staff Liaison
Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee
Nath Akella–Citizen Representative
Elle Cole–Citizen Representative
Mary Dettling–Citizen Representative
Courtney Lambert–Citizen Representative
Nicole Rice–City Council Representative
Jacob Sutton–City Staff Representative
Economic Development Corporation
David Rhoads–Citizen Representative
Colleen O’Toole–City Staff Liaison
Chastity Gray–Recording Secretary
Economic Development Trust Fund
David Rhoads–Citizen Representative
Kathy Corfman–Board Administrator
PSAP/8 Committee
Andrew Hartwig–City Staff Representative
Emergency Telephone District Board
Marlene Radzik–City Staff Representative
Environmental Commission
Marcia Castellani–Citizen Representative
Alyson Oostdyk–Citizen Representative
Keri Popa–Citizen Representative
Bruce Westlake–Citizen Representative
Jack Ceo–City Council Representative
Larry Sirls–Staff Liaison
Historic District Commission
Dean Girbach–Citizen Representative
Jenn Harmount–City Council Representative
Katelyn Drapeau–Staff Liaison
Healthcare Task Force
Marlene Radzik–City Staff Representative
Labor Liaison, Police Sergeants
Brian D. Marl–City Council Representative
Labor Liaison, Police Officers
Brian D. Marl–City Council Representative
Labor Liaison, TPOAM
Dean B. Girbach–City Council Representative
Local Access Cable Television Commission
Janet Dillon–City Council Representative
Colleen O’Toole–Board Member
Sarah Massey–Recording Secretary
Local Development Finance Authority
Sue Kelch–Citizen Representative
Kenneth Mohrlock–Citizen Representative
Anthony Preston–Citizen Representative
Colleen O’Toole–Director
Chastity Gray–Recording Secretary
Michigan Municipal League
Janet Dillon–Delegate
Parks Commission
Daniel Burgess–Citizen Representative
Jill Estrada–Citizen Representative
Jacob Morris–Citizen Representative
James Peters–Citizen Representative
Joseph Smith–Citizen Representative
Nicole Rice–City Council Representative
Sunshine Lambert–Staff Liaison
Planning Commission
Dean B. Girbach–City Council Representative
Brian D. Marl–City Council Representative
Michelle Cole–Voting Member
Ben Harrington–Staff Liaison
Danica Katnik–Recording Secretary
River Raisin Watershed
David Rhoads–Citizen Representative, Alternate
Saline Area Chamber of Commerce
Ben Harrington–Staff Liaison
Saline Area Fire Executive Board
Brian D. Marl–City Council Representative
Janet Dillon–City Council Representative
Chuck Lesch–City Council Alternate
Saline Area Senior Citizen Executive Board
Jack Ceo–City Council Representative
Saline Main Street
Ben Harrington–Staff Liaison
Saline Youth Council
Sunshine Lambert–Staff Liaison
Sauk Trail Business Park Covenants Committee
Colleen O’Toole–Voting Member
Tesha Humphriss–Voting Member
Sauk Trail Business Park Development Committee
Dean B. Girbach–City Council Representative
Ben Harrington–Staff Liaison
Southeast Michigan Council of Governments
Brian D. Marl–City Council Representative
Jack Ceo–City Council Alternate
Colleen O’Toole–City Staff Representative
Elle Getschman–City Staff Alternate
Special Projects Commission
Brian D. Marl–As Mayor
Dean B. Girbach–Planning Commission Representative
Kathy Corfman–City Staff Liaison
Staff Benefits Committee
Janet Dillon–City Council Representative
Tax Board of Review
Jacob Sutton–Staff Liaison
Tax Increment Finance Authority
David Rhoads–Citizen Representative
Colleen O’Toole–Director
Chastity Gray–Recording Secretary
W.A.T.S. Policy Committee
Brian D. Marl–City Council Representative
Janet Dillon–City Council Alternate
W.A.T.S Technical Committee
Tesha Humphriss–City Staff Representative
Colleen O’Toole–Alternate
Washtenaw Regional Resource Management Authority
Larry Sirls–City Staff Representative
Tesha Humphriss–Alternate
Washtenaw County Urban County Executive Committee
Janet Dillon–City Council Representative
Zoning Board of Appeals
Scott Lemm–Citizen Representative
Jenn Harmount–City Council Representative
Ben Harrington–Staff Liaison
Danica Katnik–Recording Secretary