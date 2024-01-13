Saline Makes Appointments to 2024 Boards and Commissions

On Monday, January 8, 2024, during its first meeting of the year, the Saline City Council appointed staff, council, and citizen representatives to serve its various positions, boards, and committees.

Larry Sirls, Saline’s Director of Public Works, was officially appointed Street Administrator. As is any incorporated city or village that receives funds from the Michigan Department of Transportation, Saline is required to name a Street Administrator to serve as an official contact for MDOT and be responsible for coordinating “street improvements, maintenance, and traffic operations work, and the development, construction, or repair of off-street parking facilities and construction or repair of street lighting.”

Police Chief Marlene Radzik was appointed as the city’s Traffic Engineer and Deputy Treasurer. According to the council’s agenda, the sole purpose of the Deputy Treasurer’s role is for the collection of parking violation fines.

Current City Council member Janet Dillon was re-appointed as Mayor Pro-Tem for 2024, while City Council member Jack Ceo was appointed as Presiding Officer and would serve in the event the Mayor and Mayor Pro-Tem were unavailable.

The balance of the appointments made during the council meeting was that of council members, staff, and citizens to Saline’s multiple boards and commissions. The full slate of appointments is:

Arts & Culture Committee

Diana Morning–Citizen Representative

Bret Pollington–Citizen Representative

Karie Waarala–Citizen Representative

Elizabeth Williams–Citizen Representative

Chuck Lesch–City Council Representative

Sarah Massey–City Staff Representative

Business Development Association

Dean B. Girbach–City Council Representative

Kathy Corfman–City Staff Representative

Cemetery Board

Mary Hess–Citizen Representative

Robert Lane–Citizen Representative

Heidi McClelland–Citizen Representative

James Roth–Citizen Representative

Jack Ceo–City Council Representative

Chris Benedict–City Staff Representative

Civil Rights Commission

Terri Royal–City Staff Liaison

Code Review Committee

Jack Ceo–City Council Representative

Ben Harrington–City Staff Liaison

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee

Nath Akella–Citizen Representative

Elle Cole–Citizen Representative

Mary Dettling–Citizen Representative

Courtney Lambert–Citizen Representative

Nicole Rice–City Council Representative

Jacob Sutton–City Staff Representative

Economic Development Corporation

David Rhoads–Citizen Representative

Colleen O’Toole–City Staff Liaison

Chastity Gray–Recording Secretary

Economic Development Trust Fund

David Rhoads–Citizen Representative

Kathy Corfman–Board Administrator

PSAP/8 Committee

Andrew Hartwig–City Staff Representative

Emergency Telephone District Board

Marlene Radzik–City Staff Representative

Environmental Commission

Marcia Castellani–Citizen Representative

Alyson Oostdyk–Citizen Representative

Keri Popa–Citizen Representative

Bruce Westlake–Citizen Representative

Jack Ceo–City Council Representative

Larry Sirls–Staff Liaison

Historic District Commission

Dean Girbach–Citizen Representative

Jenn Harmount–City Council Representative

Katelyn Drapeau–Staff Liaison

Healthcare Task Force

Marlene Radzik–City Staff Representative

Labor Liaison, Police Sergeants

Brian D. Marl–City Council Representative

Labor Liaison, Police Officers

Brian D. Marl–City Council Representative

Labor Liaison, TPOAM

Dean B. Girbach–City Council Representative

Local Access Cable Television Commission

Janet Dillon–City Council Representative

Colleen O’Toole–Board Member

Sarah Massey–Recording Secretary

Local Development Finance Authority

Sue Kelch–Citizen Representative

Kenneth Mohrlock–Citizen Representative

Anthony Preston–Citizen Representative

Colleen O’Toole–Director

Chastity Gray–Recording Secretary

Michigan Municipal League

Janet Dillon–Delegate

Parks Commission

Daniel Burgess–Citizen Representative

Jill Estrada–Citizen Representative

Jacob Morris–Citizen Representative

James Peters–Citizen Representative

Joseph Smith–Citizen Representative

Nicole Rice–City Council Representative

Sunshine Lambert–Staff Liaison

Planning Commission

Dean B. Girbach–City Council Representative

Brian D. Marl–City Council Representative

Michelle Cole–Voting Member

Ben Harrington–Staff Liaison

Danica Katnik–Recording Secretary

River Raisin Watershed

David Rhoads–Citizen Representative, Alternate

Saline Area Chamber of Commerce

Ben Harrington–Staff Liaison

Saline Area Fire Executive Board

Brian D. Marl–City Council Representative

Janet Dillon–City Council Representative

Chuck Lesch–City Council Alternate

Saline Area Senior Citizen Executive Board

Jack Ceo–City Council Representative

Saline Main Street

Ben Harrington–Staff Liaison

Saline Youth Council

Sunshine Lambert–Staff Liaison

Sauk Trail Business Park Covenants Committee

Colleen O’Toole–Voting Member

Tesha Humphriss–Voting Member

Sauk Trail Business Park Development Committee

Dean B. Girbach–City Council Representative

Ben Harrington–Staff Liaison

Southeast Michigan Council of Governments

Brian D. Marl–City Council Representative

Jack Ceo–City Council Alternate

Colleen O’Toole–City Staff Representative

Elle Getschman–City Staff Alternate

Special Projects Commission

Brian D. Marl–As Mayor

Dean B. Girbach–Planning Commission Representative

Kathy Corfman–City Staff Liaison

Staff Benefits Committee

Janet Dillon–City Council Representative

Tax Board of Review

Jacob Sutton–Staff Liaison

Tax Increment Finance Authority

David Rhoads–Citizen Representative

Colleen O’Toole–Director

Chastity Gray–Recording Secretary

W.A.T.S. Policy Committee

Brian D. Marl–City Council Representative

Janet Dillon–City Council Alternate

W.A.T.S Technical Committee

Tesha Humphriss–City Staff Representative

Colleen O’Toole–Alternate

Washtenaw Regional Resource Management Authority

Larry Sirls–City Staff Representative

Tesha Humphriss–Alternate

Washtenaw County Urban County Executive Committee

Janet Dillon–City Council Representative

Zoning Board of Appeals

Scott Lemm–Citizen Representative

Jenn Harmount–City Council Representative

Ben Harrington–Staff Liaison

Danica Katnik–Recording Secretary