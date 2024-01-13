Chelsea Wrestlers Sweep Pair in SEC

Chelsea wrestling tried to stay in the SEC White title hunt with a pair of wins at a SEC double-dual at Saline Thursday night.

The Bulldogs defeated Jackson 58-15 and blew by Ann Arbor Pioneer 78-3.

Four wrestlers picked up two wins each with Lucas Racine, Victor Radu, Massimo Culgliari, and Ethan Povlich leading the way for Chelsea.

Evan Muchler, Chase Messersmith, Indiana Hurst, Donavan Fisk, Collin Beckel, Kamren Chapman, Hunter Burk, and John Chapman picked up one win each for the Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs travel to Tecumseh for another key SEC White matchup with the Indians Thursday night.