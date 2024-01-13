Chelsea Swim and Dive Falls to Adrian

Cover- STN File Photo

The Chelsea swim and dive team came up short against an Adrian team that is expected to battle the Bulldogs for the top spot in the SEC White, falling to the Maples 103-82 Thursday night.

The Bulldogs picked up just two first-place finishes in twelve events, but their depth kept things close.

Mitchell Brown had another stellar performance by easily winning the dive event with Samuel Woodard finishing second to give the Bulldogs a 1-2 finish.

Jack Leissner picked up the Bulldogs other win in the 500 free with a season best time.

Chelsea finished second in seven events.

Easton Hodel was second in the 100 fly, part of the 200 medley team with Brown, Miles Dell, and Joshua Levine, and the 400 free relay with Will Roebuck, Matt Hurden, and Leissner.

Levine finished second in the 100 free, while Misha McElrath was second in the 100 breast and part of the 200 free relay with Ryan Hodel, Dell, and Leissner.