Chelsea Competitive Cheer Sweeps First White Jamboree

The Chelsea competitive cheer team ran away with the first SEC White jamboree of the season that the Bulldogs hosted Thursday night.

The Bulldogs finished with a score of 640.64 to beat out second-place Tecumseh by nearly 100 points with the Indians scoring 541.96.

Chelsea dominated from the start with a first round score of 210 for a 22.3 point lead.

The Bulldogs pulled away in the second round with a score of 190.34 to build a commanding 62 points lead with one round to go.

They finished with a strong third round score of 258.3 to give them the highest score in each round at the meet.

Pinckney finished third and Adrian fourth at the jamboree.

The Beach Middle School team made it a sweep for the Bulldogs with a score of 346.08 to clip Tecumseh by 2.32 points.

Photos by Dawn McCann and Double D Image Creations