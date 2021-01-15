Sheriff Clayton Warns of Scam Targeting Seniors

From Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office

On Wednesday, January 13, 2021 around 5:45pm Deputies responded to a suspicious incident that turned out to be a home invasion in the 5800 block of Gotfredson in Salem Township.

The homeowners received a knock at their door and were engaged by a man pretending to be with a tree removal company. The suspect alleged that he would be trimming/removing trees around the property and asked to walk the property with the homeowner. As one of the homeowners walked the property with suspect #1, a second suspect approached the home and engaged the other homeowner in additional conversation. While both homeowners were distracted, a third suspect entered the home and stole miscellaneous items. All three suspects got into a gray pickup truck and fled in an unknown direction. No one was hurt during the incident.

The homeowners believed the interaction was suspicious, but did not realize anything had been stolen until some time later. Deputies were then dispatched to the scene, but the suspects had already fled the area.

Suspect Information:

Suspect #1: “Ernesto” was the name used. Described as a smaller man that spoke with a Spanish accent.

Suspect #2: “Sanchez” was the name used. Described as a white male around 5’8” tall.

Suspect #3: Described as a black male around 5’10” tall

Vehicle Description:

Vehicle is described as a gray pick up truck. Possibly Ford F-150.

Please remember when contractors arrive at your residence, to check their credentials if you did not request service before opening the door.

Any information or leads that could help, please contact Detective Babycz (babyczm@washtenaw.org) or Deputy Saydak (saydaks@washtenaw.org) through Central Dispatch Non-Emergency 734-994-2911.