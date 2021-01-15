Going back to hybrid learning in the Chelsea School District

The second full week of January was an important one in the Chelsea School District.

It marked a return to the hybrid model with many students from each grade level getting back into their classrooms. At the high school it was the first time in 10 months that students returned to the hallways and classrooms.

Both elementary and middle school levels already had some hybrid learning this year, but not the high school. It was planning to move into a hybrid/virtual mode in November, but the increase in the number of positive COVID-19 cases and an order from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services led to it as well as the elementary and middle school students to return to full virtual until the new year.

A lot of preparation and work led up to this return. Although it’s not every day and virtual learning will still continue this year in some form for each student, the move to the hybrid model does represent a big step.

Checking distances between students is an important part of getting back into the classroom. photo by Chelsea School District

“Our staff was extremely excited to have students back in the building!” said Chelsea High School Principal Michael Kapolka. “The energy and positivity from both students and staff was palpable.”

At Beach Middle School, Principal Nick Angel had a similar take.

“It has gone very smooth, which is what I would have predicted,” Angel said. “Staff prepared well and we are all excited to have our students back. We were in hybrid for five weeks before this so students and staff were comfortable with returning to this routine.”

He added, “The Chelsea schools staff has been incredible with their ability to adjust their teaching platforms, their teaching and learning approach and their ability to connect with students both in the classroom and at home.”

Kapolka agreed and said as they are blending synchronous instruction with both hybrid and virtual learners, this is another transition that the staff has handled extremely well.

Social distancing at lunchtime inside Chelsea High School. photo by Chelsea School District

“Both our virtual students and hybrid students have been optimistic, resilient and quick to offer up positive and constructive feedback on how we can continue to improve their experience,” Kapolka said. “Overall, the first week of hybrid/virtual instruction went well for our CHS stakeholders.”

Inside the high school, each classroom is set up to maintain six feet of social distancing space for the students and staff, and the hallways have been redesigned in terms of creating one way traffic flow during the passing of classes in order to limit the possibility and potential of crowded hallways.

A look down a hallway in Chelsea High School. photo by Chelsea School District

“We are utilizing four separate areas for lunches in order to maintain appropriate social distancing for our students,” Kapolka said. “Additionally, we have signage posted throughout the building indicating one way traffic, one way stairwells and hallways.”

The rest of the district is doing similar things.

“We have similar social distancing measures across all the Chelsea schools to include social distanced classrooms, scheduled hand washing and hand sanitizing times, lunch room revisions, new cleaning processes between each class and transportation realignments to name just a few,” said Angel.

So for the time being this is life in the CSD; as a hybrid/virtual learning environment. It’s certain administration will continue to monitor the COVID situation and work with the health departments as it moves forward.

To get a better idea of the return to the high school check out this link, video by CSD:

First week back tour - Watch Video