Help wanted on the Chelsea Board of Education

The Chelsea School District Board of Education has two vacancies that need to be filled.

CSD Superintendent Michael Kapolka shared the news with local media outlets that Chelsea Board of Education Trustees Laura Bush and Jason Eyster have resigned their positions with the board, effective January 15, 2024.

“On behalf of the Chelsea School District, I want to convey my heartfelt gratitude for the dedicated service of both Mr. Eyster and Mrs. Bush,” Kapolka said in the announcement. “They approached their roles as Board members with a profound commitment and sense of duty to the Chelsea community, our students, and staff. Their selfless contributions to our district will be remembered fondly, with a deep sense of appreciation for many years to come. I wish them well in their future endeavors, and we are grateful for their service to the school district.”

The board is now seeking candidates for two board positions.

According to the school district, the process and timeline for filling a vacated board of education seat is governed by Michigan Election Law and Board Policy. The Election Law defines how a seat is determined vacated, the timeline for filling the seat, and the qualifications for a replacement Board member. The Board has 30 days from the effective date of resignation to fill the seat. The qualifications for a replacement Board member are as follows:

● Must be a registered voter in the school district.

● Must be at least 18 years of age.

● Must be a U.S. citizen.

● Must be a resident of the state of Michigan for at least 30 days; and a resident of the Chelsea School District.

For consideration, interested persons must submit their application, candidate questions and residency validation, in writing, to Beth Starkey at bstarkey@chelseaschools.org by 3 p.m. on Thursday, February 8, 2024.

The Board of Education will review application materials during the open meeting on Monday, February 12, 2024 and vote on a recommendation to appoint an individual to fill the vacant seat at the meeting.