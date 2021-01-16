How About a Tobogganing Adventure?

By Doug Marrin

Perhaps you’re looking to raise the bar on some winter adventure. Here are a few suggestions.

Tubing at Kensington Metropark. Photo Huron Clinton Metropark Authority

Echo Valley near Kalamazoo

Echo Valley near Kalamazoo ensures tobogganing in freezing or above-freezing temperatures by using an all-season sledding surface known as Everslide, which is used worldwide on ski jumps and sledding hills.

As far as tobogganing goes, the thrills redline at Echo Valley with toboggans reaching speeds up to 60 mph on the quarter-mile run. Just a hint from someone who’s been there—resist the urge to casually reach out and touch the snow as you’re racing downhill. It could rip off your ski glove. A real perk of the place is the lift that hauls your rented toboggan back up to the top for you.

Echo Valley also offers an incredible tubing experience and rents tubes in two different sizes. The tubing hill also has a tow rope to make walking up the heated and paved path to the top as easy as can be.

Echo Valley also offers a lodge for warming your toes and concessions for warming the rest of you. Watch the toboganners zip by as you sip your hot chocolate. My recommendation upon leaving Echo Valley is to eat supper at my old college haunt of Bilbo’s Pizza on Stadium Dr. in Kalamazoo. You owe me one. I’ll settle for a slice.

You can find more information on Echo Valley at http://www.echovalleyfun.com/

You can find more information on Bilbo’s Pizza at https://www.bilbospizza.com/

Tobogganing at Pokagon State Park. Photo Pokagon State Park

Toboggan Run at Pokagon State Park in Indiana

In the world of toboggan runs, Pokagon State Park near Angola, Indiana, is famous. It sees about 90,000 riders each winter. Tobogganers are launched out of a 30-foot tower for a 20-30 second thrill ride of dips and valleys. The top recorded speed is 42 mph.

The slide was built in 1935 by Civilian Conservation Corps Company 556. Over the years, enhancements were made, including a second track, a tower, and a warming station. The most notable change came in 1971 when the slide became refrigerated, ensuring riders could enjoy the thrill in freezing or above-freezing temperatures.

Pokagon State Park is approximately one-and-a-half hours from western Washtenaw County. Make it a road trip with stops in either Marshall or Coldwater. The run is open for the season, with or without snow, through Feb. 28, 2021.

Visit Pokagon State Park at https://www.in.gov/dnr/parklake/4699.htm for more information.

Kensington Metropark Tobogganing and Sledding

Closer to home, you can wear the kids out at Kensington Metropark’s winter sports area. Hills range from beginner to advanced. The short bunny hill for kids feature padded trees for added safety. Riders must bring their own toboggans and sleds. No sleds or snowboards are allowed on the toboggan runs. The weather determines conditions and operations.

Before you go, check the website at https://www.metroparks.com/parks/kensington-metropark/kensington-metropark-activities/#22