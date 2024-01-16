CPD Weekly Report 01-16-24

From Chelsea PD

Incident #: 24-118

Location: 1000 block of S. Main St.

Date: January 10, 2024

Time: 1:30 pm

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, an officer was dispatched to the 1000 block of S. Main Street for the report of a retail fraud complaint. Upon arrival, the responding officer made contact with the complainant and a witness at the scene. The witness stated that she witnessed a male subject enter wearing a light blue hooded sweatshirt with the hood pulled up over his head, concealing his face. The witness stated that the suspect walked towards the back of the building, where the complainant temporarily lost sight of him. A short time later, the witness stated that she observed the same male subject walking quickly toward the front of the building with a shopping cart. The suspect proceeded to quickly walk past the witness without making any attempt to pay for the merchandise in the shopping cart.

Once out of the building, the suspect ran to a dark-colored Dodge Charger parked in the lot and began loading multiple items inside the vehicle. The suspect was then observed getting into the driver’s seat and leaving the area. The complainant was able to confirm that several items had been taken, including some power tools and clothing. The incident was closed pending any further information leading to the identity of the suspect.