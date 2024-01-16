The Winter/Spring Adult Learners Institute Catalogs are Coming!

Church music, Tin Pan Alley, fly fishing, old monuments, Mexico on a bike, the US with a camera, wolves, football, and mental health. ALI will be offering all these and more from mid-February through late May. Beginning at the end of this month, the ALI Winter/Spring catalog will be showing up in mailboxes, grocery stores, libraries, and a variety of other venues in the area, but it will also be available on ALI’s new website.

You can begin registering for one class or as many as your fancy directs beginning as soon as the catalog hits your hand... or your computer. There are two ways to do that. One is simply filling out the registration form inserted in the paper catalog and mailing it to ALI, PO Box 134, Chelsea, MI 48118. The other way is by accessing our new website at info@ALIMichigan.org. As you will see in both formats, the registration fee has been eliminated, and the fee for each class has been minimally increased to make up for that cut. You will now pay a single fee for each class, depending on the number of sessions. We hope this new structure will make it easier and more transparent to sign up for ALI classes.

Registrations will begin to be processed in early February, and classes will start on February 21.

As usual, ALI classes allow you to meet friends you never thought you had, and the intellectual stimulation they deliver will last longer than the current frigid temperatures.