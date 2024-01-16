You’re Invited to the Friends of Chelsea District Library Meeting on January 27

As the new year unfolds, the Friends of the Chelsea District Library (FoCDL) gear up for their eagerly anticipated annual meeting scheduled for Saturday, January 27, from 10 am to 12 noon in the McKune Room of the Chelsea District Library. Attendees will be treated to a delightful breakfast as part of the event.

Reflecting on 2023, FoCDL has numerous achievements to share. Membership increased from 94 to an even 100. The board’s consistent schedule of in-person meetings throughout the year fostered continued collaboration and effective planning. One of the year's significant achievements was the Used Book Sales, which raised over $10,000. These funds have been instrumental in supporting various initiatives of the Chelsea District Library, including enriching programs like Purple Rose Theater Readings, Authors in Chelsea, and Music in the Air, with a substantial contribution of $20,000.

The Chelsea District Library remains a cornerstone for community enrichment through its varied programs and events. However, these initiatives come with significant financial requirements. FoCDL plays a crucial role in backing these programs financially, constantly exploring avenues to augment their support. This includes encouraging donations, increasing membership, and organizing special fundraisers such as jewelry and annual ornament sales. The upcoming year presents an opportunity for community members to extend their support by renewing memberships and participating in various fundraising activities, including book sales.

FoCDL is asking for your engagement and support. All community members are invited to attend the board meetings held on the second Tuesday of every month at 5 pm. Currently, the board is looking to fill two pivotal positions, President-Elect and Secretary.

The upcoming annual meeting on January 27 is an excellent opportunity to check out FoCDL's mission and work and see if it might fit your community spirit.