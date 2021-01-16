River Rouge Ends Bulldogs Season for Second Straight Year

For the second straight season the Chelsea football team came up one game short of a return trip to Ford Field and for the second straight time it was the River Rouge Panthers that ended the Bulldogs season in the Division 3 state semifinals.

The Bulldogs had trouble stopping the River Rouge running game and came up on the short end of a 30-22 loss to the Panthers at home Saturday.

Rouge controlled the game for most of the first half taking the opening kickoff and driving 70 yards for a score and two-point conversion for an 8-0 lead.

Chelsea’s offense went three and out and Rouge drove inside the Bulldogs 20, but a holding penalty stalled the drive and Ben Strzyzewski knocked away a 4th down pass to give the Bulldogs the ball back.

The Bulldogs had another three and out as the offense continued to struggle and the Panthers capitalized by scoring on a one-yard run for a 14-0 lead.

Chelsea finally got things going on offense in the final minutes of the half as the Bulldogs drove to the Rouge one yard line with under a minute to play behind a couple of big passes to Joe Taylor. Rouge held for three plays, but on fourth down Griffen Murphy sprinted for the corner of the endzone and dove in for a touchdown to make it 14-7 with eight seconds left in the half.

Griffen Murphy celebrates a touchdown with Nick Fisk just before halftime.

After a Bulldogs punt to start the second half, Rouge used its powerful running game to drive down for another TD run and two-point conversion to make it 22-7.

Chelsea fumbled on the first play of the next drive and River Rouge looked to put the dagger in the Bulldogs, but Logan Vaughn intercepted a pass in the endzone to keep the Bulldogs hopes alive.

The offense answered with an impressive drive with big runs by Murphy and Trent Hill to move inside the 10 yards line. Hill then busted across from a yard out to cut the lead to 22-14.

Rouge then sprinted in for a score from 43 yards out and the two-point conversion made it 30-14 Panthers.

Chelsea did not quit as Murphy threw a deep pass that Nick Fisk made an amazing over the should catch of to move the ball to the Rouge 10-yard line.

Nick Fisk hauls in an amazing over the shoulder catch against River Rouge.

Murphy would score on a TD run and then ran in the two-point conversion to make it 30-22 with just over three minutes remaining in the game.

Rouge recovered the onside kick and ran the clock down, but the Bulldogs defense held giving Chelsea one last chance with 25 second left, but it was to no avail as the clock ran out on the Bulldogs season.

Chelsea wraps up its season with a 10-1 overall record.

Photos by Mike Williamson