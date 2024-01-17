Bill O'Reilly retiring as Executive Director at the Chelsea Senior Center

Bill O'Reilly, the Executive Director at the Chelsea Senior Center (CSC), has announced that he will retire at the end of June.

At the time of his retirement, Bill will have been the Executive Director for more than five years. During his time at the CSC, Bill has been instrumental in the launch of new programs and services, including Ease the Day, a caregiver respite program, and the ROAM transportation program. Bill also guided the senior center through the COVID-19 pandemic, protecting staff and members with critical decision-making. He has also been an active community member and forged important partnerships with grant organizations and the Chelsea community, vital for the growth and sustainability of the CSC.

In retirement, Bill will continue to reside in Chelsea, and already has a lot of projects to tackle. Included in his plans, Bill will become an active CSC member and remain part of the CSC family.

“I cannot think of a better place or position to end my nearly 50-year career than the position, team and members at the Chelsea Senior Center,” Bill O’Reilly said.

The senior center has been serving area seniors for over 60 years and will continue providing services and activities for over 1,400 area seniors and their families.

“The Chelsea Senior Center Board of Directors, staff and members are extremely grateful for Bill’s leadership over the past five years,” said Jerry Wilczynski, President, Chelsea Senior Center Board of Directors. “Bill’s leadership and dedication has been exceptional and he has positioned us well for the future. We wish Bill a long and happy retirement, and look forward to seeing him in the many senior center programs as a participant!”

Plans for the recruitment of a new Executive Director will be announced in April with the anticipation of having a new Executive Director in place before Bill’s retirement.

Photo: Outgoing CSC Director Bill O’Reilly. Courtesy of Bill O’Reilly.