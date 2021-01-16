Lady Bulldogs 16th at Division 3 Swim and Dive Finals

Bella Turner earned a pair of All-State finishes and helped the Chelsea girls swim and dive team earn a 16th place finish at the D3 state finals at Lake Orion this weekend.

Turner earned fifth place finishes in the 50 free and 100 free races to lead the Bulldogs. She was also part of two relay teams that medaled Saturday. She was part of the 200-medley relay team that finished 16th

along with Katie Leissner, Jessica Neff, and Amanda Dosey; and was part of the 400 free relay team that was 11th along with Riley Monahan, Leissner, and Chelsea Paddock.

Monahan also earned a spot on the podium with an 11th

place finish in the 500 free in which she cut 2.82 off her fastest time.

Also reaching the medal stand was Molly Jacobson with a 15th

place finish in diving. Dosey also competed in diving and reached the semifinals before finishing 20th.