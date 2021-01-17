Six Short January Excursions in Washtenaw County

From Washtenaw County Parks and Recreation

Below are six fun winter events hosted by Washtenaw County Parks and Recreation

River & Prairie Hike

January 23, 2021, 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM @ Burns-Stokes Preserve

Hike the diverse habitats that line the banks of the Huron River, appreciating their winter beauty and learning about the wildlife that they support. We hike through oak woodland, sedge meadow, tallgrass prairie, and floodplain forest, searching for signs of beaver, deer, coyote and other wildlife. Hike led by Shawn Severance. This hike is geared for ages 12 and up. Please wear a mask and dress warmly. Pre-register is required, please email severances@washtenaw.org.

Junior Naturalist: Winter Fire Building

January 23, 2021, 1:30 PM - 3:30 PM @ Independence Lake County Park

***Vehicle entry fee required*** Learn how to build a campfire with only materials you find in nature. Fire lays, tinder bundles and kindling will all be demonstrated and practiced. Learn the rule of 3’s and how they relate to fires. Led by Elle Bogle and Kelsey Dehring. Pre-registration is required, maximum of 20 people, 10 people per naturalist. For ages 7 - 11. One adult may accompany each child. No unregistered siblings, please. To register your child, visit parksonline.ewashtenaw.org (registration #821004)

Winter Forest Mindfulness Hike

January 24, 2021, 2:00 PM - 3:30 PM @ Scio Woods Preserve

Winter is an excellent time to practice mindfulness. In the beauty of stillness, we are able to listen to the silence between sounds, breathe in the aromas of the forest, feel the distinct texture of each tree's bark, and taste the snowflakes melting on our tongues. This hike will be at a slow to moderate pace through the woods with period stops for quiet reflection and connection with our senses. Co-led by Parks Naturalist Elle Bogle and Julie Woodward of Mindful City Ann Arbor. Please bring a mask, wearing a base layer is recommended, and bring a mug for optional hot tea at the end of the hike. This hike is limited to 10 people and pre-registration is required. Email ellebogle@washtenaw.org to register for this program.

Full Moon Night Hike

January 29, 2021, 6:30 PM - 8:30 PM @ Independence Lake County Park

January’s full moon is the Wolf Moon and it marks the beginning of the year as a wonderful time to start again and tune into the cycles of nature. Come discover winter wonders under the light of the full moon and learn why our indigneous peoples named this moon for the mysterious wolf. Led by Naturalist Elle Bogle. There will be a campfire, s’mores and hot cocoa at our Beach Center Pavilion after your hike. 5 slots for 2 sections 6:30-7:30pm and 7:30-8:30pm. Program fee is $5.00 per family/household, up to 4 members per family/household. Only one person is needed to register, as the fee is per family/household. Dog walkers welcome. The check in counter will be at the Beach Center Pavilion. Register at parksonline@ewashtenaw.org. Registration # IL461100

Family Nature Adventures - Animal Tracks & Signs

January 30, 2021, 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM @ Fox Science Preserve

Explore the gravel pit in winter, searching for clues of winter survival. We will learn how to identify common animal tracks in snow, mud and sand as well as search for interesting rocks and other finds. This program led by Shawn Severance. Program is limited to 10 people total. Pre-registration is required for everyone attending over the age of 2. Register online at parksonline.ewashtenaw.org. Registration #821002

A complete listing of WCPR events are listed at https://www.washtenaw.org/288/Parks-Recreation