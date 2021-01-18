MRLA President & CEO Blasts State’s Extension of Indoor Dining Restriction

From Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Assoc

"The governor’s continuation of this pause without a plan—now expanding to 75 days—is without parallel in the nation in terms of its unwillingness or inability to provide leadership to a decimated industry and its workforce. There are more than 100,000 unemployed hospitality workers and thousands of small operators on the edge of bankruptcy all waiting for hope and direction, and once again it did not come. This is unacceptable and we should all demand more accountability.

Michigan’s restaurants have been closed for more days than any other state since the onset of the pandemic and Michigan stands alone as the only remaining statewide closure of dining rooms without a discernible, data-driven path to reopen and fully reintegrate in the economy. This, too, is unacceptable and we should all demand more accountability."

Important Points to Consider:

Michigan has met all 3 of the “Key Metrics for Safe Restart” established by MDHHS:

7-day average of new cases per day



Nov. 18, 2020: 6,932





Dec. 17, 2020: 4,234





Jan. 12, 2021: 3,029



COVID-19 hospitalizations



Nov. 18, 2020: 3,792





Dec. 17, 2020: 3,547





Jan. 12, 2021: 2,415



Percent positivity



Nov. 18, 2020: 13.45%





Dec. 17, 2020: 9.6%





Jan. 12, 2021: 7.16%