Sanctum House Hosts 2nd Annual "Voices of Hope: Ending Human Trafficking" Virtual Event on Jan. 19

Sanctum House, a safe home for survivors of human trafficking to heal and rebuild their lives, will host its second annual Voices of Hope: Ending Human Trafficking, at 10 a.m. January 19, 2021. The one-hour virtual event will bring together survivors, experts, and supporters to share information and insights on combatting human trafficking. The event is held in January in recognition of National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month.

Karen Drew, WDIV TV anchor and investigative reporter, will emcee the event that will feature a special guest speaker, ClaireTiscornia, a Sanctum House resident and human trafficking survivor. A panel of experts will share insights and expertise related to combating human trafficking in our community and includes: Joyce Haskett LMSW, ACSW, SAP, from DayLily Health; Nate Knapper, founder and CEO of The Joseph Project; and Bryon Rossi, program manager of The Epik Project. The event also will recognize Tom Parker, Sanctum House board member, and supporter, as the 2021 Spirit of Sanctum House Honoree.

“Tragically, the pervasive opioid crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic have created a perfect storm for human trafficking,” said Edee Franklin, founder of Sanctum House. “Vulnerable women right here in our community and nationwide are being preyed upon and forced into human trafficking. We hope our friends, supporters, and the community-at-large will join us on January 19 to hear the powerful and emotional stories from survivors of human trafficking while also learning how we can work together to prevent these crimes from happening in our community.”

Sanctum House operates a two-year comprehensive residential program for women 18 years of age and older. Since opening its doors in February 2018, Sanctum House has helped more than 55 women, working to keep them safe and free from their traffickers, giving them professional counseling, addiction therapy, education, legal services, life skills, and job placement to return to healthy, productive lives.

In 2019, in Michigan alone, the National Human Trafficking Hotline was contacted almost 1000 times from individuals. As human trafficking is an underground activity that operates in the shadows, there are no absolute statistics on how many people are victims of this practice, though it is estimated that between 18,000 and 20,000 victims are trafficked in the U.S. every year.

January was first declared as National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month in 2010. Since then, January has been a time to acknowledge those experiencing enslavement and those who have escaped.

Tickets are $30 and can be purchased online at https://www.sanctumhouse.org/event/voices-of-hope-ending-humantrafficking/.

For more information about charitable giving opportunities in support of Sanctum House, please call 248-574-9373 or visit https://www.sanctumhouse.org/donate-contribute.

About Sanctum House

Located in metro Detroit, Sanctum House is a safe home for survivors of human trafficking to heal and rebuild their lives. Sanctum House operates a voluntary residential 24-month program for women 18 years of age and older, helping them overcome trauma and addiction and empowering them with the education and life skills necessary to achieve a healthy, productive, and independent life. It provides a therapeutic, safe, and secure environment for residents and staff by opening a door to safety, freedom, and endless possibilities. For more information, visit www.sanctumhouse.org.