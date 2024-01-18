City of Chelsea and Washtenaw County to host Public Safety and Mental Health Townhall on Wednesday, January 24th

Washtenaw County Commissioner Jason Maciejewski and the City of Chelsea have invited Washtenaw County Community Mental Health and the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office to present at a Public Safety and Mental Health Townhall on Wednesday, January 24th at the Washington Street Education Center in Chelsea.

The townhall speakers will address several concepts related to the Washtenaw County Public Safety and Mental Health Preservation Millage, first passed county wide in 2018. Community Mental Health and the County Sheriff’s office will speak about the impacts of the millage on Western Washtenaw residents as well as the future of the millage, which is up for renewal this year.

Additionally, the City of Chelsea and key community stakeholders, including the Chelsea School District, the 5 Healthy Towns Foundation, Chelsea Community Hospital and others will highlight a concept plan for a local Community Health Outreach Coordinator to service Western Washtenaw County residents within the Chelsea School District. This group of stakeholders met throughout 2023 to access mental health needs and resource gaps in our community that could be addressed collectively.

The public will have the opportunity to connect with these leaders on Wednesday, January 24th at Washington Street Education Center, 500 Washington Street, Chelsea, MI. The event will run from 6:30 – 8:00 PM.