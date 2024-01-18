Chelsea Area Garden Club Accepting 2024 Grant Applications

The Chelsea Area Garden Club, CAGC, will award a limited number of grants of up to $500.00 to local nonprofit organizations for sustainable horticulture related projects. Grants support projects that promote the love of gardening, community beautification, environmentally responsible horticultural practices, and conservation through education and by example.

The grant form and information can be found at chelseagardenclub.com. Applicants in the CAGC service area of Chelsea and western Washtenaw County will be given preference. The CAGC encourages non-profits, schools, churches, and businesses to apply for a grant provided their activity serves a community purpose and benefit.

Direct application questions to Cheryl Wells at wellscvb98@gmail.com

Completed applications must be postmarked by March 18, 2024 and mailed to: CAGC Grant Program, c/o Cheryl Wells, 98 Cedar Lake Rd, Chelsea, Mi 48118

The 2023 Grant recipients include the Chelsea Intergenerational Garden, Chelsea Faith in Action, and the St Louis Center. The Chelsea Area Garden Club Spring fund raising activities for grants and scholarships include: April 13: Senior Expo: house plant, succulent and Kokedama sale, and a “Garden Treasures and Plant-a- Palooza” at the Chelsea State Bank lot on the morning of May 18. The garden club will be offering free Michigan Native plants and wildflower seeds at the May 3rd Chelsea Farmers market.