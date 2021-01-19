CPD Weekly Report 01-19-21

From Chelsea Police Dept

Incident #: 21-91

Location: 100 block East Street

Date: January 15, 2021

Time: 9:31 pm

INFORMATION: While at the station an officer took a telephone complaint regarding a theft of money from a bank account. The complainant stated that he had recently received his bank statement and in the process of reviewing the activity he noticed several unauthorized transactions that had taken place between December 23rd and December 28th, 2020 on his account. The case remains open pending the Police receiving copies of the bank statements and attempts to make contact with a potential suspect, identified as a 45-year-old Chelsea man.