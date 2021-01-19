Vaccinations Bring Relief to St. Louis Center

From Joseph Yekulis, St. Louis Center

Saturday, January 9th, was a day of celebration at St. Louis Center, as many of the residents and staff began receiving the first of two COVID 19 vaccinations from the CVS technicians who were contracted by the State of Michigan to deliver them.

You could almost feel a collective sigh of relief in the building as most everyone happily rolled up their sleeves, sensing that there is now light at the end of this dark COVID19 tunnel. CVS employees Laial Dakroub and Ivana Elhelleh worked quickly and efficiently while distributing the Moderna vaccinations in the gym following temperature screenings by Deana Fisher, COO of the Center at the main entrance. Those who received the vaccinations will still need a second dose in 28 days.

St. Louis Center has successfully kept its residents safe throughout 2020 by following the State mandated CDC guidelines issued by the MI Department of Health and Human Services for a licensed congregate care facility. Because the pace of the outbreak in Michigan increased during December, the vaccinations couldn’t have come soon enough.

St. Louis Center is grateful to the local community for the continued interest and support for the residents' safety and care. St. Louis Center is a residential care facility for children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities celebrating its 60th Anniversary this year.