A Chelsea Moment in Time: The Boyd House

From the Chelsea Area Historical Society

Editor’s Note: This is the first of a monthly feature from the Chelsea Area Historical Society highlighting a moment in Chelsea’s rich history. We’d like to thank CAHS for their work in keeping our city’s heritage alive and vibrant.

Did you know that one of the first houses in Chelsea was the Boyd House?

Built in 1853 for Mial M. and Julie Boyd, this “Hen and Chick” Greek Revival style house was located on property purchased from village co-founder Elisha Congdon. Boyd was a wagonmaker with a wagon shop located on North Street.

Originally the front door faced East Middle Street until a 1944 renovation changed the front entrance to face Jackson Street. Later an attached storage shed was upgraded to a full room on the east side of the house, adding space and improving the symmetry of the house.

Among the many owners over the years was Chelsea’s superintendent of schools, Charles S. Cameron. In 2014 the Chelsea Area Historical Society purchased the house to become the Society’s Museum.

The Boyd House as it is today from the 128 Jackson St address (across from the historic Chelsea Depot) with the entrance and added front porch. The house is now the home of Chelsea Area Historical Society.

For more information, see: http://chelseahistory.org

Photos courtesy of CAHS