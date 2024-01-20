Wells Breaks Chelsea Record in Rout of Adrian

It was a record-breaking night for Chelsea senior Leila Wells as she became the Bulldogs all-time leading scorer in a 60-19 rout of Adrian Friday.

The Marquette commit Wells finished with 17 points on the night to give her 1222 points in her career to surpass Megan McCalla, who had set the record last season.

Chelsea took control early with a 19-7 run in the opening quarter and blew the game open in the second by outscoring the Maples 27-2 for a 46-9 lead at the half.

The Bulldogs would cruise in the second half, outscoring the Maples 14-10 for the win.

Wells hit three triples on the night to finish with the team leading 17 points.

Aleeah Wells added 10 points, while Avery Lay chipped in with nine.

Mya Valik added season high eight points, Ella Day eight points, Caroline Knight three, Meghan Bareis three, and Braiden Scheffler two.

The Bulldogs improved to 8-3 overall on the season.