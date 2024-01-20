Chelsea Swim and Dive Rolls Past Ypsilanti

The Chelsea swim and dive team won 10 of 12 events on its way to a 136-38 SEC White win over Ypsilanti Thursday night.

The Bulldogs also finished with 11 second place finishes in the meet that they dominated.

The 200-medley relay team of Will Roebuck, Dylan Hodges, Misha McElrath, and Victor Gutierrez De Pineres opened the meet with a win for the Bulldogs.

Jasper Lawrence was then second in the 200 free and the Bulldogs followed with a sweep of the 200 IM with Jack Leissner, James Haab, and Zach Christie taking the top three spots.

Roebuck, Leissner, and Gutierrez De Pineres swept the 50 free and Mitchell Brown and Sam Woodard took the top two spots in diving.

Easton Hodel was second in the 100 fly then Miles Dell, Brown, and Zach Levine claimed the top three spots in the 100 free.

McElrath, Easton Hodel, and Ryan Hodel swept the 500 free, and Christie, Roebuck, Hodges, and Dell won the 200 free relay.

Levine won the 100 back, while Matt Hurden and Lawrence finished 1-2 in the 100 breast and the 400 free relay team of Max Berent, Brown, Christie, and McElrath finished up the meet with a win.

Photos by Dawn McCann



