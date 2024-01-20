Chelsea Wrestlers Win Comstock Invitational

The Chelsea wrestling team made the long trip to Comstock and came home with a championship as the Bulldogs claimed the top spot Friday night.

The Bulldogs finished with 220 points to beat out White Pigeon with 177 and Portland 175.

The wrestlers earned weight class titles for Chelsea with Kamren Chapman, Hunter Burk, and Victor Radu claiming titles.

Chapman improved to 23-1 on the season by winning the 120-pound title with a 3-0 record.

Burk went 3-0 at 126 to claim the title and improved to 24-1 on the year.

Radu claimed the 144 title by going 3-0 and improved to 22-2 overall on the season.

Nine other Bulldogs earned top four finishes at Comstock.

Lucas Racine (132), John Chapman (150), and Ethan Povlich (190) each went 2-1 on the night and earned second place finishes for the Bulldogs.

Lucas Racine picked up his 100th career win at Tecumseh. Photo provided by Chelsea Wrestling

Evan Muchler (113), Massimo Culgliari (157), and Thomas Shemwell (165) each earned third-place finishes, while Collin Beckel (106), Chase Messersmith (138) and Donavan Fisk (285) all finished fourth for Chelsea.

The Bulldogs swept a pair of SEC matches Thursday night by defeating Monroe 63-12 and Tecumseh 61-11.

Nine wrestlers picked up two wins each on the night.

Beckel, Chapman, Burk, Racine, Radu, Culgliari, Shemwell, Povlich, and Fisk were double match winners for the Bulldogs.

Messersmith, Indian Hurst, Muchler, John Chapman, and Tanner Linde each one single matches for the Bulldogs.