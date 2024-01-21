Washtenaw United Tops Division, Splits Weekend Contests

Washtenaw United Girls Hockey team entered this weekend’s competition atop Division 2 in the Michigan Girls High School Hockey League.

On Friday, January 19 they hosted an exhibition game against Division 1 leaders Grosse Pointe South.

A strong defensive effort sparked Washtenaw in the first period. The entire defensive unit stepped up and goaltender Trista Tracy (Chelsea ‘25) blanked GPS’s relentless offensive attack.

The United began the 2nd period with a rush led by Dexter senior Raegen Kopitsch and continued battling hard against GPS’s offensive pressure. But GPS got on the board at 9:42, followed by another goal less than a minute later.

Washtenaw finished the 2nd period and started the 3rd on the penalty kill. A clean win on the faceoff by Chelsea Senior Cecilia Henriksen in GPS’s defensive zone led to a shorthanded goal by Daphne Grant (Dexter ‘25) to bring Washtenaw within 1.

However, GPS scored a power play goal at 13:05 and then put a screened shot past Tracy at 5:19 to defeat the United 4-1.

Saturday’s contest saw a league matchup against the Northville Mustangs.

Henriksen opened the scoring at 13:44 in the first, assisted by Grant and Abby Schroeder (Saline ‘26). Juliana Marini (Saline ‘25) followed up with another Washtenaw goal two minutes later, with an assist to Chloe Dillen (Saline ‘24).

In the second, Kendra Wagner (Saline ‘25) scored Washtenaw’s third goal with assists from Rylee Kennedy (Milan ‘24) and Lilly Schlack (Saline ‘26). Next Sydney Clark (Saline ‘25) banged in a goal, with another assist by Kennedy, followed by a goal from Schlack with assists to Henriksen and Kennedy.

In the third, Clark scored Washtenaw’s sixth goal, assisted by Schlack. Then Grant knocked in a power play goal with assists to Clark and Henriksen before Kopitsch knocked in the 8th goal, assisted by Henriksen, to end the game 8-0.

It was all Washtenaw as the United outshot the Mustangs 33-3 and Goalie Tracy picked up her fifth shut-out this year in league play.

