Washtenaw United Splits Pair of Games

The Washtenaw United girls’ hockey team split of pair of home games this weekend after blanking Northville 8-0 Saturday.

United dominated the game by outshooting the Mustangs 49-3 in the contest with Trista Schneider-Tracy earning the shutout in net.

Cecilia Henriksen put Washtenaw on top just over a minute into the game and Julianna Marini scored just over two minutes later to make it 2-0.

Kendra Wagner, Sydney Clark, and Lily Schlack scored second period goals for United to make it 5-0 after two periods.

Clark scored her second of the game to make it 6-0 early in the third. Daphne Grant scored her team leading ninth goal of the season on the power play for a 7-0 lead and Raegan Kopitsch ended it with a goal with 3:30 left to make the final 8-0.

Rylee Kennedy and Henriksen picked up three assists each for Washtenaw. Lily Schlack added two assists, while Grant, Abigail Schroeder, Chloe Dillon, and Clark had one assist each.

Washtenaw fell to D1 second ranked Grosse Pointe South 4-1 Friday.

South controlled most of the game by outshooting United 37-8.

Schneider-Tracy was stellar in net, keeping the game close with 33 saves for Washtenaw.

After a scoreless first period that saw GPS outshoot United 12-1, South finally broke through in the second with a pair of goals.

Washtenaw kept battling and cut the lead 2-1 early in the third with a shorthanded goal by Grant with an assist to Henriksen, but South would score twice more to make the final 4-1.

United improved to 8-5 overall on the season.

Photos by Mike Williamson



