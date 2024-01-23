CPD Weekly Report 01-23-24

From Chelsea PD

Incident #: 24-176

Location: 300 Block of Wilkinson St.

Date: January 15, 2024

Time: 12:17 pm

INFORMATION: While at the station, a walk-in complaint reported a fraud. The complainant stated that over the course of the last six (6) months, she had discovered that she had been defrauded under false pretenses out of a large amount of money. The complainant stated that she had sent multiple Apple gift cards to the person she had been communicating with online and that she had also been directed to send pictures of her personal identification information to the suspect as well. At the time of the report, there was no further information available on the true identity of the suspect. The case remains open pending further investigation.

*****

Incident #: 24-227

Location: 100 block of Wilkinson St.

Date: January 19, 2024

Time: 6:01 pm

INFORMATION: While at the station, an officer took a fraud complaint by phone. Thecomplainant stated that approximately four to five months ago he was contacted by a subject who was representing themselves as a well-known sports entertainer. The suspect told the complainant that he was qualified for a “WWE Fan ID Card”. The complainant stated thatin order to receive the ID Card, he was directed to send money on multiple occasions to thesuspect(s) first via Cash App and then via Paypal with the promise of receiving the Fan ID Card. The complainant stated that he had contacted the WWE, and they told him that therewas no such thing as a “WWE Fan ID Card” and that he had most likely been the victim of a scam. At the time of the report, there was no further information on the true identity of the suspect(s). The case remains open pending further investigation.

*****

Incident #: 24-240

Location: 1100 block of S. Main St.

Date: January 20, 2024

Time: 10:54 pm

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of South Main Street for the report of a fight in progress. The caller stated that the male suspect was armed with pepper spray and was threatening to spray the staff and patrons. Upon arrival, the officers located the suspect’s girlfriend outside the business. She was highly intoxicated and, when questioned, stated that she had not been involved in the altercation. The officers located the suspect, identified as a 25-year-old Chelsea man, and he was searched and detained pending investigation of the incident. The suspect refused to give a statement to the officers about what had taken place. The officers then conducted interviews with the victims and witnesses about what had taken place. After gathering witness statements, the suspect was placed under arrest for felonious assault and transported to the Washtenaw County Jail, where he would be held. The case was submitted to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office for review. A two-count felony warrant for assault with a dangerous weapon was authorized. The case was closed with the issuance of the warrant.