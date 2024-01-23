Silver Maples of Chelsea Earns Great Place to Work® Certification for the Second Time

The Great Place to Work Institute, in collaboration with senior care partner Activated Insights, has once again recognized Silver Maples of Chelsea as a certified Great Place to Work. This prestigious certification is a result of a comprehensive evaluation process that involved surveying 100% of Silver Maples' employees, assessing more than 60 elements of their on-the-job experience.

The evaluation criteria encompassed various aspects of team members' experiences, including their pride in the organization's community impact, the belief that their work makes a meaningful difference, and the sense that their contributions hold special significance. Rankings are solely based on the genuine experiences of employees, irrespective of their roles within the organization.

JoAnne Reynolds, Director of Human Resources, expresses her pride in receiving the Great Place to Work award for the second time, highlighting the staff's commitment to embracing a culture of excellence and positivity. She states, "As evidenced by our active participation and high scores, every team member plays a role in fostering a workplace environment that prioritizes trust and respect. Our collective mission is to serve older adults in their aging journey."

The perception of a great workplace often extends beyond lavish perks and benefits. Silver Maples understands that the essence of a great workplace lies in the level of trust employees experience in their leaders, the pride they take in their work, and the camaraderie they share with colleagues. While maintaining trust, pride, and camaraderie can be challenging, Silver Maples has proven that it is achievable through dedicated organizational efforts.

Notably, Silver Maples achieved an impressive overall Trust Index Score of 91%, surpassing the average score of 57% for employees at a typical US-based company. In addition, the organization outperformed similar entities in the Aging Services category in various key areas.

92 percent said Our customers would rate the service we deliver as “excellent”.

92 percent said Management is honest and ethical in its business practices.

92 percent said Management is approachable, easy to talk with.

93 percent said Management recognizes honest mistakes as part of doing business.

95 percent said This is a physically safe place to work.

96 percent said People celebrate special events around here.

(National benchmark 77%)

(National benchmark 77%)

(National benchmark 78%)

(National benchmark 76%)

(National benchmark 88%)

(National benchmark 82%)

“We applaud Silver Maples of Chelsea for seeking certification and publicly sharing its employee’s feedback, “said Dr. Jacquelyn Kung, of Great Place to Work’s senior care partner Activated Insights. “These ratings measure its capacity to earn its own employee’s trust and create a great workplace for high performance.”

To learn more about the workplace culture at Silver Maples of Chelsea, view our complete Great Place to Work profile.